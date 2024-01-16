Jenna Ortega excites fans by sharing updates about ‘Wednesday Season 2’

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega excited fans by sharing updates about the second season of her Netflix hit show ‘Wednesday‘.

The 21-year-old, whose career skyrocketed to new heights with her portrayal of the Addams Family franchise character Wednesday Addams, revealed that the second season will be like a film and will be bigger than its predecessor in an interview.

She said there will be good one-liners from her and the wittiness of her character will be on full display. She added that every episode will feel like a movie.

“There are some really, really good one-liners,” she said as quoted by the American showbiz new agency Entertainment Online in its report. “I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice.”

Jenna Ortega added that everything in ‘Wednesday Season 2’ will be “bigger” and “more action-packed” than its predecessor. The actress said the producers have leaned into more horror which is good as the titular character need development.

“She never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her,” the actress said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Netflix original follows Wednesday Addams joining Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

It started streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022 and was met with critical acclaim. The show became the second most-watched show on the streaming service.

Other than Jenna Ortega, the show stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

