14.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

‘Wednesday’ joins elusive Netflix list

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Superhit web show ‘Wednesday‘, starring Jenna Ortega in the leading role, joined the elusive list of Netflix originals to get a physical release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A report by the showbiz website IGN quoted Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment’s announcement of the first season of ‘Wednesday‘ getting DVD and Blu-ray release on March 26, 2024.  

The cover showed Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in her Nevermore Academy uniform.

Wednesday‘ is a new take on the legendary comic strip The Addams Family, which was created by Charles Addams and later inspired a 1960s sitcom and a 1990s motion picture.

The well-acclaimed TV show follows a young goth named Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega, who joins Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

It started streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and was met with critical acclaim. The show became the second most-watched Netflix show. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Other than Jenna Ortega, the show stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

The project was renewed for the second season with Jenna Ortega returning to play the titular character.

Related – Wednesday‘ creators share plans for season two

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.