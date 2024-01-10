‘Wednesday’ joins elusive Netflix list

Superhit web show ‘Wednesday‘, starring Jenna Ortega in the leading role, joined the elusive list of Netflix originals to get a physical release.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by the showbiz website IGN quoted Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment’s announcement of the first season of ‘Wednesday‘ getting DVD and Blu-ray release on March 26, 2024.

The cover showed Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in her Nevermore Academy uniform.

‘Wednesday‘ is a new take on the legendary comic strip The Addams Family, which was created by Charles Addams and later inspired a 1960s sitcom and a 1990s motion picture.

The well-acclaimed TV show follows a young goth named Wednesday Addams, played by Ortega, who joins Nevermore Academy to develop her psychic skills and investigate a crime that occurred twenty years ago.

It started streaming on Netflix on November 23, 2022, and was met with critical acclaim. The show became the second most-watched Netflix show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wednesday Netflix (@wednesdaynetflix)

Other than Jenna Ortega, the show stars Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Emma Myers in pivotal roles.

The project was renewed for the second season with Jenna Ortega returning to play the titular character.

Related – ‘Wednesday‘ creators share plans for season two