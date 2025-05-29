Jenna Ortega gets honest about struggle with ‘Wednesday’ fame

Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega became an overnight sensation after her titular role in the hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday.’

In the first season, the show became the streamer’s biggest English-language series of all time with 252.1 million views.

Jenna Ortega rose to global fame for starring in the Netflix show despite acting since she was a child.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor opened up on her struggle with the fame that followed the success of ‘Wednesday.’

“To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person. After the pressure, the attention — as somebody who’s quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary,” she said.

The Hollywood actor mentioned that the global fame put her at the centre of discussions on social media.

According to Jenna Ortega, she felt “incredibly misunderstood” when she reached the height of fame.

“I feel like being a bully is very popular right now. Having been on the wrong side of the rumour mill was incredibly eye-opening,” she said.

Further reflecting on her role in ‘Wednesday,’ the Hollywood actor said that the success of the Netflix show was a double-edged sword.

“I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” she said.