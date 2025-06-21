Everything to know about Scream VII after Ortega and Barrera’s shock exits

The Scream franchise is heading in a new direction following the dramatic exits of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, two of its biggest stars in the latest films. As Scream VII moves forward without the Carpenter sisters, here’s everything we know so far.

Why Did Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega Leave?

The drama began in November 2023, when Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream VII. The decision came after Barrera spoke publicly about her support for Palestine.

Production company Spyglass Media Group denied her firing was political but stated her posts were interpreted as antisemitic a claim she has not publicly accepted.

Shortly after, Jenna Ortega announced she wouldn’t return either. At first, it was reported she left due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday season 2.

However, in an interview from April 2025, Jenna Ortega revealed the real reason: “The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If Scream VII wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career.”

Their departures meant Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega would not return as Sam and Tara Carpenter, the new lead characters introduced in the fifth Scream film. This marks a major shift for the franchise.

What’s Happening With Scream VII Now?

Despite the loss of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, Scream VII is going ahead. The film is set to release on 27 February 2026, with production already underway as of January 2025.

The new film sees the return of original Scream star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, after she sat out Scream VI over pay disputes.

Also returning is Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, confirming her comeback in late 2024, joking, “I’m the longest running Scream queen, so I guess I can’t stop now.”

Former Ghostface actors Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher) and Scott Foley (Roman Bridger) are also expected to appear despite their characters having previously died — fuelling fan theories of surprise resurrections.

Who’s New to the Cast?

With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega gone, Scream VII introduces new characters and storylines. Isabel May, known from 1883, has joined the cast as Sidney’s daughter. Joel McHale will also play Sidney’s husband, though details about his character remain under wraps.

New cast members also include:

Mckenna Grace

Asa Germann

Sam Rechner

Celeste O’Connor

Anna Camp

Mark Consuelos

Ethan Embry, who shared his excitement in June 2025, saying, “It’s absolutely incredible to be invited.”

The Story So Far

Before leaving the franchise, Melissa Barrera had expressed her passion for Sam’s dark and complex storyline. In Scream VI, Sam struggled with her violent legacy as the daughter of the original Ghostface killer, Billy Loomis. She also battled online rumours and inner demons, walking a thin line between hero and villain.

Jenna Ortega, as Tara, tried to start fresh in New York after surviving past attacks. But the sisters were pulled back into danger when a new Ghostface, tied to the family of Richie Kirsch, returned for revenge.

With both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega out, those storylines are being left behind. Instead, Scream VII will focus more on Sidney’s life and a fresh mystery in a new setting. The film reportedly jumps ahead at least two years from the last one.

The Legacy Lives On

Scream VII has gone through many changes — losing Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and even its planned director, Christopher Landon, who exited in late 2023. Writer and series creator Kevin Williamson will now direct for the first time, bringing a full-circle moment to the franchise.

Though fans will miss Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, Scream VII promises to blend legacy with new blood, bringing fresh horror to one of cinema’s most iconic slasher series.