Jenna Ortega reveals her dream role after playing Wednesday Addams

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega has revealed her dream role after portraying Wednesday Addams in the popular “Wednesday” series.

The actress sat down with her “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-star Catherine O’Hara for an interview, where they were asked about their four favourite films.

The ‘Wednesday’ star revealed that one of her favourite movies was the silent film “The Passion Of Joan Of Arc.”

Directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer, the film was released in 1928, starring veteran Hollywood actress Renée Falconetti.

“An actress that I love and it’s something that I’ve talked with Tim [Burton] a lot, The Passion Of Joan Of Arc, the Dreyer film. Renée Falconetti’s performance in that is absolutely insane. I feel like a dream character for me would be Joan Of Arc,” Jenna Ortega said.

Apart from the 1928 movie, she also listed the French crime drama “La Haine,” Stanley Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon” and the “Paris Texas” as her three other favourite films.

Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara recently appeared in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” together and garnered praise from the audience for their acting performance.

In a previous interview, the two Hollywood actors revealed that the moves in the dance scene at the end were created by themselves, with the help of a choreographer.

“You were the inspiration behind the performance art aspect of it,” Ortega told her co-star. “I think it read on the page as a proper dance, and you sparked an idea.”

The film sees Michael Keaton return to the lead role, and also stars Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega, who last teamed up with Tim Burton on the hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday’.

Meanwhile, development on the second season of ‘Wednesday’ continues at Netflix after the streaming giant revealed the full cast of the hit series.

While Ortega is reprising her role as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have been made series regulars for Wednesday season 2.