Jennifer Aniston continues to side Depp as other celebs reconsider?

Although several Hollywood celebs flocked in to support their fellow actor Johnny Depp after the victory in high profile legal battle with his ex-wife, seems like the support from the fraternity was temporary, other than the one by Jennifer Aniston.

For those unversed, after getting a clean chit in the long-running battle with his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ star penned a lengthy victory post on his Instagram handle about ‘getting his life back’.

The post which had over 19 million likes on the social platform, had several celebs from the Hollywood fraternity as well in the list of hearts, some of the top names of which included, Robert Downey Jr, Joey King, Jason Momoa, Bella Hadid, Zoey Dutch, Elle Fanning, Sophie Turner as well as the ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston.

However, what came as a surprise to silent stalkers of the social site, was that many of them have removed their likes from the post and are no more being seen in the list of 19 million hearts.

Some of the names who preferred to pull back their silent support are Robert Downey Jr, Bella Hadid, Zoey Dutch, Elle Fanning, and Sophie Turner. That’s right, all these artists have switched their stance back to neutral in this defamation battle and are not in the camps of either party.

But, there is one constant colleague of Johnny Depp, Jennifer Aniston who is still pretty much on his side. In addition to her like on the said post, the actor is not following Heard on her handle, which makes the support even more obvious.

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp at the end of the six-week trial. The Virginia court jurors, in their verdict, had awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Amber Heard, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

