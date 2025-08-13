web analytics
Jennifer Aniston spending lavishly to impress new beau Jim Curtis

From five-star date nights to island getaways, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is not holding back from spending lavishly on her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, while the hypnotist is yet to ‘touch his credit cards’.

Known for her generosity and with a net worth of $320 million, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think twice before making a splurge, especially if it is to impress her life coach beau, Jim Curtis.

According to a source close to the ‘Friends’ alum, the hypnotist hunk has barely ‘touched his credit cards’, be it on their dinner date at L.A.’s Sunset Tower, a Big Sur, California getaway, or even a vacation on a Spanish island, but she is happy to foot the bill for all the private jets and luxe yachts.

“He’s financially comfortable, but he’s nowhere near her league,” the insider spilt to a foreign publication. “By taking care of Jim, she’s taking care of herself, too. She’s in a very happy moment right now.”

“Jen has always been generous with money. She figures it’s there to be spent,” the tipster added.

Notably, Jennifer Aniston, 56, who had been married twice previously, to Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, sparked dating rumours with her new beau Jim Curtis, 49, last month, when the two were spotted together, being handsy, on a weekend getaway in Mallorca, while being accompanied by her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka.

