Courteney Cox warns Jennifer Aniston about Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has been cautioned by her close friend and ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox in her whirlwind romance with Jim Curtis.

As is obvious, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is head over heels for her new beau, life coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis, and their budding romance has rapidly progressed from a dinner date to an intimate island getaway, only within a few weeks.

However, her pals fear that the ‘Friends’ alum is walking towards yet another heartbreak.

As divulged by an insider to a foreign publication, her close friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox, among others, has cautioned Aniston to slow down things with Curtis, after he has raised some ‘major red flags’.

“Courteney has seen Jen get hurt over and over, and she doesn’t want to see the past repeating itself. She’s urging her friend to be careful,” the tipster revealed. “Jim is charming and charismatic, but some of his past behaviour has raised major red flags.”

“Courteney and others are telling her to pump the brakes and really get to know this guy before she hands over her heart. But they’re already joined at the hip, which is typical of Jen. She tends to go all in very fast and is very trusting,” the source shared.