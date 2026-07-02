Jennifer Aniston shares candid moments with Jim Curtis in new post
- By Sarah Brohi -
- Jul 02, 2026
Jennifer Aniston shares snippets from her summer holidays with boyfriend, Jim Curtis. She shared the details in her recent social media post.
Taking to her official Instagram handle, on July 1, Aniston posted a carousel of images with a caption, “Incoming summer dumper! ☀️❤️🥰”.
In the first photo, the Friends alum poses for a car selfie with Curtis as he is seen smiling next to the open car door. The couple also spent time outdoors with Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka, and Jason Bateman. In another photo, Curtis can be seen appearing to chat with Aniston’s dog Clyde after a home workout.
A source told PEOPLE that the couple’s relationship is a “great partnership and makes Jen very happy.” The source also added, “Jim’s a special guy. Everyone loves his energy”.
In a January interview on the Today show, Curtis shared insight into how things became romantic with Aniston. “We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat”.
View this post on Instagram.