Jennifer Aniston shares candid moments with Jim Curtis in new post

Jennifer Aniston shares snippets from her summer holidays with boyfriend, Jim Curtis. She shared the details in her recent social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, on July 1, Aniston posted a carousel of images with a caption, “Incoming summer dumper! ☀️❤️🥰”.

In the first photo, the Friends alum poses for a car selfie with Curtis as he is seen smiling next to the open car door. The couple also spent time outdoors with Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Amanda Anka, and Jason Bateman. In another photo, Curtis can be seen appearing to chat with Aniston’s dog Clyde after a home workout.

Jennifer Aniston puts wedding plans on hold with Jim Curtis. “Every view, perfection ❤️,” Aniston’s longtime friend Sandra Bullock wrote in the comment section. Aniston and Curtis, who is a hypnotherapist, have been romantically linked since July 2025, PEOPLE previously reported. “They are casually dating and having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. In May, Curtis shared photos with Aniston, and PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had celebrated their first anniversary. He shared several photos with Aniston, including a selfie of her kissing his cheek.”Life lately. Grateful,” Curtis wrote in the post’s caption.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple’s relationship is a “great partnership and makes Jen very happy.” The source also added, “Jim’s a special guy. Everyone loves his energy”.

In a January interview on the Today show, Curtis shared insight into how things became romantic with Aniston. “We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends, and we started to just chat”.