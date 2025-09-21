Jennifer Aniston shares red carpet glow secret

Jennifer Aniston, an American actress and cultural star of the 1990s, has spoken up on what it takes to achieve her famous glow on the red carpet.

Joanna Czech, a favorite beautician for stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Anna Wintour, and Hailey Bieber, answered the hot topic during a recent visit on LYMA’s Power Women podcast.

Czech has revealed that proper red carpet prep usually takes six weeks. “They change their lifestyle, step up workouts, get slimming massages, and follow a precise facial routine. It’s not instant—it takes time,” Czech further added.

Czech stated that many superstars suffer from hyperpigmentation or “loosened jaw situations,” symptoms that are frequently associated with Botox abuse.

“If the largest muscles are frozen, things get weaker,” she warns off, stating that excessive fillers can be “a disaster” because they distort natural facial shapes.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston stunned to learn close friend Reese Witherspoon’s real name

The 56-year-old Aniston, on the other hand, declined to discuss every treatment she’s received, but she has been open about some tweaks. She had a rhinoplasty in her 20s.

However, over the course of the years, she’s tried peptide injections, high-tech facials like Thermage and Ultherapy, and even a salmon sperm facial, which the Friends star said did not do anything.

The Emmy-winning diva has also long advocated for clean eating, meditation, quality sleep, and consistent exercise in her interviews. She credits her glow to 16:8 intermittent fasting, a high-protein, low-sugar diet, and mixing cardio with Pvolve classes five times a week.

Moreover, on Saturday, Hollywood A-lister Aniston was left in absolute disbelief as she learnt about the actual name of her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, after their friendship of over 25 years.

Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars with Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV+ series, starting in 2019, and has been close friends with the Oscar-winner for over 25 years, was stunned during their recent joint appearance, when she came to know the actual name of the latter, while promoting the new season of their workplace drama.