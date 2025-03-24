web analytics
Jennifer Aniston sparks dating rumours with Pedro Pascal

TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has sparked romance rumours with fellow actor Pedro Pascal, following their recent dinner date.

Actors Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Pedro Pascal, 49, have sent their fans into a frenzy, who are just hoping that the two are dating after the Hollywood stars were recently spotted on a nearly-three-hour dinner date.

As reported by a foreign tabloid, the ‘Friends’ and the ‘Gladiator II’ stars were captured together, leaving The Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, after their dinner outing, however, the two arrived and left separately.

 

Their photos have taken social media by storm and fans just want the two to be together. Reacting to the viral pictures, a social user commented, “YES PLEASE, MAY THIS BE A ROMANCE,” while another wrote, “Omg, I hope they’re a thing.”

“This would actually be so iconic, ngl,” one more noted.

“Probably a business meeting, but God, I hope she is dating him,” a fourth comment read.

Notably, Aniston had been married twice previously, to Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt and actor-director Justin Theroux, whereas, Pascal has never been married.

