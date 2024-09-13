‘It wasn’t great’: James McAvoy recalls first meeting with Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actor James McAvoy has revealed that he had a ‘rough’ first meeting with “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston.

During a recent interview, the “Wanted” actor said that he found himself in the company of the 55-year-old actress at a party soon after he first moved to Los Angeles.

McAvoy said that he was in his 20s when he first met the ‘Friends’ star and made a fool of himself.

“I did meet her, and it wasn’t great. … [not] because she’s not great,” he said. “It was rough. But she was lovely.”

Recalling his first meeting with the notable actress, the “X-Men” actor said, “I was at a party when I was really young. I was like 22 in LA. And I met Lucy Liu, and Lucy Liu was really, really nice to me. She was like, ‘Come meet my friends.’ There was a big circle of her friends, and one of them happened to be Jennifer Aniston, and I got parked right beside Jennifer Aniston.”

However, James McAvoy found himself all alone in front of the actress as Liu was pulled aside by a man before she could introduce him to the ‘Friends’ star.

“I was just left standing with all these people going, ‘Hey, what’s up? I’m new in town’,” the ‘Wanted’ actor said while recalling saying to her, ‘So you’re Jennifer Aniston, and you’re in Friends.’

During the interview, the Hollywood star also opened up about his early life as he maintained that he was not afraid of failing because of his beloved grandmother.

“I’m really lucky in a lot of ways, mainly that my granny’s all over me. I’ve definitely got a large dose of what she has. She doesn’t really give a f–k about what anybody thinks of her. So it liberates her. I’m definitely capable of being embarrassed, but I don’t feel embarrassed about being masculine enough,” he had stated in an earlier interview.