Good news for Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ fans

Fans of late actor Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing from ‘Friends’ and avid collectors of star memorabilia are in for a treat.

Good news for Matthew Perry and ‘Friends’ fans – a sweater, worn by his character Chandler Bing on screen, in episode 10 of season 7, ‘The One With The Holiday Armadillo’, will be up at the show’s 30th-anniversary auction.

This September, 30 years since the pilot episode of ‘Friends’ aired on September 12, 1994, a number of costumes and props from the show, are being auctioned, including a cashmere sweater of Chandler Bing – one of the most sought-after products at the auction, after last year’s death of Perry.

“The teal, 100% cashmere, polo-style sweater features long sleeves and a two-button front closure. Labeled ‘Autumn Cashmere. Size L,” read the description of the product, with the pre-sale value of $1,500, which will be up at auction on September 23.

It is to be noted here that American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for ten seasons of the NBC hit spanning over a decade.