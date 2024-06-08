Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears remembering Matthew Perry

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston got emotional remembering her late ‘Friends’ co-star and close friend Matthew Perry, as their series recently marked the 30th anniversary of the final episode.

In a new interview with actor-comedian Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Aniston was overwhelmed by the fact that their popular sitcom has turned 30, and its decades-long legacy. She also teared up speaking about the same, and probably remembering her late co-star, who passed away last year.

“I just started thinking about…Yeah, no. I’m okay. It’s a happy tear,” she said.

“It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC.”

Reflecting on her bond with Perry, ‘The Morning Show’ star furthered, “Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair coloured. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink, hair bowl — and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it.”

“It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday,” she added.

Aniston continued, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine. I talked on FaceTime with Courteney [Cox] last night for an hour, and Lisa [Kudrow] and the boys and we just have a really — it’s a family forever.”

For the unversed, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

Perry and Aniston co-starred on the NBC hit, along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, for ten seasons spanning over a decade.

