web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jennifer Aniston sparks new romance rumours

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Amid the speculations of dating fellow actor Pedro Pascal, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has sparked new romance rumours during her latest vacation.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Jennifer Aniston has found the new love of her life, in hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, with whom she was spotted vacationing in Mallorca.

According to the details, the actor even introduced her new man to her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka, during the weekend getaway to the Spanish island, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together.

The latest outing came as a second public appearance of Aniston with Curtis after the rumoured couple were spotted at California’s luxury hotel, Ventana Big Sur, last month.

Notably, Aniston had been married twice previously. She tied the knot with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in 2000, after their highly publicised dating period of two years. They parted ways in 2005.

The ‘Friends’ star was also in a relationship of six years with actor-director Justin Theroux, from 2011 to 2017, including two years of their non-legally binding marriage.

Meanwhile, she sparked romance rumours with fellow actor Pedro Pascal this March, after their headlining dinner date, and an insider’s revelation that the two are ‘more than just friends’.

Also Read: UK man duped of thousands in ‘Jennifer Aniston’ scam

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.