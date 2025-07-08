Jennifer Aniston sparks new romance rumours

Amid the speculations of dating fellow actor Pedro Pascal, Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has sparked new romance rumours during her latest vacation.

As reported by foreign media, Jennifer Aniston has found the new love of her life, in hypnotist and life coach Jim Curtis, with whom she was spotted vacationing in Mallorca.

According to the details, the actor even introduced her new man to her longtime friend, actor Jason Bateman, and his wife, Amanda Anka, during the weekend getaway to the Spanish island, before the group enjoyed a yacht party together.

The latest outing came as a second public appearance of Aniston with Curtis after the rumoured couple were spotted at California’s luxury hotel, Ventana Big Sur, last month.

Notably, Aniston had been married twice previously. She tied the knot with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in 2000, after their highly publicised dating period of two years. They parted ways in 2005.

The ‘Friends’ star was also in a relationship of six years with actor-director Justin Theroux, from 2011 to 2017, including two years of their non-legally binding marriage.

Meanwhile, she sparked romance rumours with fellow actor Pedro Pascal this March, after their headlining dinner date, and an insider’s revelation that the two are ‘more than just friends’.

