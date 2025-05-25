Why Ben Affleck could be banned from Jennifer Garner’s wedding

Jennifer Garner’s upcoming wedding with John Miller may come with a strict guest list and her ex-husband Ben Affleck is reportedly not on it.

The Alias actress, 53, is said to be planning her wedding to long-time partner John Miller, and insiders claim her fiancé is making it clear that Affleck is not welcome.

According to sources, Jennifer Garner has agreed in the past to set boundaries with Ben Affleck, who is also the father of her three children.

Reports say Affleck would often show up at her home unannounced or hug her in public, something that bothered Miller deeply.

“John is happy his earlier warning worked and Ben’s not interfering with their relationship anymore,” a source shared. “But now he’s going further and wants Ben banned from the wedding.”

Jennifer Garner and Affleck, who share Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, have kept a friendly relationship since their divorce.

However, insiders say Miller found it hard to deal with Affleck’s constant presence. A recent moment where Affleck hugged Garner at a paintball park reportedly left Miller “livid.”

Sources claim that John Miller has now moved into Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood home, and wants to make sure the wedding day is all about them with no awkward moments involving Ben Affleck.

“John doesn’t want Ben stealing the spotlight or making things tense,” another source added. “He understands that Ben will always be part of Jen’s life because of the kids, but there need to be boundaries.”

Jennifer Garner has allegedly tried to explain to Ben Affleck that things must change, but it hasn’t been easy. “She told Ben about the no-hugs and no drop-ins rule. When he hears he’s not invited to the wedding, it likely won’t sit well with him,” said a source.

Despite the drama, Jennifer Garner appears focused on her future with John Miller, and insiders say she is ready to take the next big step — even if it means making tough choices about the past.