Jennifer Lawrence is the last movie star: Sean Penn

Oscar-winning actor-director Sean Penn has declared fellow A-lister Jennifer Lawrence to be the last of Hollywood stars.

During his latest appearance on Louis Theroux’s eponymous comedy podcast, celebrated Hollywood star Sean Penn offered his thoughts on a number of fellow celebrities, when he opined that Jennifer Lawrence is probably the last of the stars that the American film industry produced.

“I think the movie star manufacturer ran out around Jennifer Lawrence’s time or something,” said the ‘Mystic River’ star and asserted, “She’s probably the last movie star.”

As for the Hollywood men, Penn considers Tom Cruise to be an undisputed superstar and ‘a guy who pursues excellence on a very high level’. “Certain kind of movies people appreciate more than others… but this is a very good actor who is also an incredibly extraordinary craftsman,” he said of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star. “Those movies don’t get made on those level without somebody extraordinary behind them. He’s the common link behind many of them. It’s no accident.”

“He does his own stunts. He’s probably the best stuntman in the movie world. He’s the most experienced guy,” he added.

At the same time, Penn admitted, “I see some performances from some young actors where I feel like I should quit and become an accountant because they are so good.”

However, when quizzed further, if the A-lister is talking about young heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, who has given some impressive performances in the recent past, in ‘Dune’ films and Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, Penn maintained, “I haven’t seen his movies yet.”

