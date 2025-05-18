Inside the film that left Jennifer Lawrence emotionally exposed

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken openly about playing a mother battling deep depression in her latest film Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson, which is competing at Cannes.

In Die My Love, Jennifer Lawrence plays Grace, a young woman facing severe post-natal depression after moving to a quiet area in California with her husband, played by Robert Pattinson.

The emotional toll leads to cracks in their marriage and causes Robert Pattinson’s character to cheat.

Jennifer revealed that she was five months pregnant while filming the role. At a press conference in Cannes, she explained how she related to the emotional depth of her character.

“It’s part hormonal imbalance, but she’s also having an identity crisis — who am I as a mother, as a wife, as a sexual person,” said Jennifer Lawrence.

Read More: Denzel Washington, Pattinson & Daisy lead heist film ‘Here Comes The Flood’

“She’s plagued with this feeling that she’s disappearing,” Jennifer Lawrence added. “The only way for me to dip into some of this visceral emotion… was to fully trust my director, Lynne Ramsay.”

This marks the seventh time Lynne Ramsay has had a film in the Cannes competition. Jennifer said she had wanted to work with Ramsay ever since the 1999 film Ratcatcher.

“Having children changes your whole life — it’s brutal and incredible,” Jennifer Lawrence said. She added that becoming a mother has shaped how she chooses roles and balances her personal life with acting.

Robert Pattinson, who plays her husband Jackson, said it was a powerful experience working with Jennifer Lawrence.

“When you’re dealing with a person going through post-partum depression, you’re trying to hold on to your relationship and figure out where you fit.”

Die My Love is still looking for a distributor but is already gaining attention as one of the most intense and emotional films at Cannes this year.