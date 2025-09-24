Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck clash over selling house

Highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood history Jennifer Lopez has been reported to be at her wits’ end, as Ben Affleck, her former fiancé, has not compromised to sell the marital home in their joint struggle.

The Hollywood superstar strives hard to reach the 53-year-old Good Will Hunting star, but he has reportedly rejected the response.

The 56-year-old actress and Affleck had been on friendly terms since their separation, with the production company launching her next film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, but the situation looks to be different.

The On The Floor hitmaker, according to an insider, stopped texting messages due to Affleck’s unresponsive attitude. It’s so demeaning and rude, says RaddarOnline.

However, the insider added that Jennifer Lopez even remembered her ex on her arrival day, but he decided not to engage in the conversation.

“Once in a while, Ben will get back to her with the bare minimum or a ‘like’ to one of her questions, but 99.9 percent of the time, it’s all being handled by his lawyers or assistants,” they further said.

The latest development in news after the former duo is already bushed, citing their prolonged struggle to sell out their marital home, originally listed for $68 million, yet unable to find a purchaser.

Moreover, after placing the property back on the market several times, the pair have relisted it for a significantly lower price of $52 million.

Earlier this month, pop star Lopez has undergone a complete hair transformation for a new role, and fans think she looks absolutely like fellow singer Gwen Stefani.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, turned to her Instagram handle over the weekend, to share a glimpse into her character of Aurora.