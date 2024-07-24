Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce papers are done’

While the divorce papers are done and ready to be filed, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, are giving one last chance to their marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In one last hope to save their breaking marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are beginning again, writing love letters each other, to resolve the rift between them, revealed sources close to the couple.

As reported by a foreign publication, “Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want,” said an insider.

The person added, “They were ready to throw in the towel. Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed. But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this.”

“They are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters. This is what made them fall in love in the first place,” disclosed the source.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004, wrote each other numerous love letters, which were dearly saved by ‘The Accountant’ actor, through his marriage of 13 years, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year. Also Read: Jennifer Garner shares cryptic post amid Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split rumours

The speculations around their split initiated earlier this year when Affleck was spotted leaving a rental home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. Insiders also claimed that he feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.

On the other hand, Lopez cancelled her ‘This Is Me…Live’ tour 2025 in MGM Grand ‘to be with her children, family and close friends’. However, she then travelled to France and Italy on a solo vacation. Meanwhile, Affleck moved out his belongings from their mansion while she was away. Their marital mansion in Beverly Hills was later listed for sale.

The high-profile couple has not addressed the rife divorce rumours as yet.