Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce rumours: A PR drama?

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck’s divorce rumours were created to tackle career downfall, claim PR experts.

Amidst the divorce rumours of Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, further fuelled by the former’s cancellation of her tour earlier this week, citing family issues, the PR strategy experts suggest that the whole drama has been put up to diffuse the attention from the declining career of the ‘Atlas’ actor.

With the ‘low ticket sales’ of her 2025 tour in MGM Grand, and her sci-fi series on Netflix, ‘Atlas’ failed to draw viewers as well, PR expert Mayah Riaz is convinced that all is well in the Jen and Ben’s paradise and the divorce rumours have been buzzed only to distract the fans from this ‘career downfall’ of JLo.

Speaking to a foreign-based publication, Riaz said, “It’s no wonder there’s speculation about the divorce rumours surrounding her and Ben could have been created to distract from her career downfall. It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers.”

“Divorce rumours or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks,” she maintained.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002-2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

The speculations around their split initiated when Affleck was spotted leaving a home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where he had been living separately from Lopez. To shut down the rumours, the couple last clicked together as they attended a Seraphina play.

However, the buzz was further fuelled by an insider who confirmed that Affleck feels his marriage with Lopez is over since he has ‘come to his senses’ now.

