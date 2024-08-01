Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have ‘signed’ the divorce papers

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, have reportedly ‘signed’ their divorce papers, and are expected to make a joint announcement soon.

As reported by a foreign publication, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s fairytale romance is close to the final end, as the divorce papers have been finalized and will be filed soon, claimed sources close to the couple.

“They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” revealed an insider, adding that the recent actions of ‘The Accountant’ actor, including him skipping both, Lopez’s birthday and their second anniversary, are like a ‘stab to her heart’.

“Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult [to Lopez],” the source said. “J.Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”

One more insider also disclosed that Jen and Ben are strategically finalizing the joint statement about their divorce, which is expected to be released after the papers are filed. “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,” the person was quoted saying.