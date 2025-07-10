Jennifer Lopez debuts new breakup anthem after Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has unveiled her new breakup ballad, ‘Wreckage of You’, after her divorce from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

JLo is officially in her era of turning heartbreak into music, as she debuted the new single, ‘Wreckage of You’, during the opening night of her much-awaited ‘Up All Night’ tour in Pontevedra, Spain.

“This is a song – that is a new song – which I want to sing for the first time tonight,” she said on the stage at Parque Tafisa Stadium on Tuesday. “This song came to me when I was up all night. So we sing this one for the people.”

Lopez then began to sing, “Because of you, I am stronger, wiser. Better than I’ve ever been. I won’t let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect the while that you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edgardo Luis Rivera (@divoandthecity)

“Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you,” she sang further.

For the unversed, ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.

The couple settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this year.

Also Read: Ben Affleck issues warning to his ex Jennifer Lopez’s new flame