Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein shine at ‘Office Romance’ premiere
- By Umaima Amir -
- Jun 04, 2026
Jennifer Lopez is commanding attention at the premiere of her upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance!
The Atlas star stepped out onto the pink carpet in a glamorous look that instantly drew cameras in London on Wednesday night.
For the starry night, she slipped into a striking black sequin gown with a bold hot-pink skirt detail, pairing the statement outfit with oversized silver earrings and her signature red-carpet confidence.
She was joined at the event by her co-star Brett Goldstein, who looked sharp in a navy suit as the pair posed together ahead of the film’s Netflix release.
The two play romantic leads in the film, which centers on a strict workplace romance policy that is tested when a new lawyer joins the company.
Their on-screen chemistry has already sparked speculation online, with fans questioning whether their close promotional appearances reflect a real-life connection.
The pair have been seen together throughout the film’s global press tour, further fueling discussion around their relationship.
Jennifer Lopez shuts down Brett Goldstein relationship rumors
However, Jennifer Lopez addressed the rumors during a recent appearance on the Today Show, where she pushed back on the idea, saying she is often linked to co-stars and that such rumours frequently circulate whenever she works closely with someone.
The film is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday.