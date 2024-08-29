Jennifer Lopez receives THIS as divorce ‘gift’ from Ben Affleck

Actor-director Ben Affleck’s ‘parting gift’ for Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez, has been unveiled, as the ex-couple filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported exclusively by a foreign publication, Hollywood star Ben Affleck let his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez file for their divorce, to serve as his ‘parting gift’ for her.

Quoting a source close to the former couple, the celebrity magazine reported, “This has been a long time coming.”

The insider revealed that the two parted ways back in April, ‘when he asked for space and moved out’, and their marriage was ‘not fixable’ anymore.

“When the marriage began to fall apart, JLo held out hope they could fix it, even cancelling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” revealed the insider.

The person added, “Ben left filing for divorce in Jennifer’s hands, almost like a parting gift. She saw pulling the plug on the day of their anniversary as a bit of sweet revenge.”

“He really doesn’t care, though. Ben gave up on their relationship long ago,” concluded the source.

It is worth mentioning here Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, on July 17, 2022.

Also Read: What Ben Affleck engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring?

However, in the divorce documents, filed herself, JLo listed April 26, as the date of their separation.

The rekindled romance of the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, which started in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting, lasted for less than three years.

For the unversed, they announced their second engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Previously, Lopez and Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004.