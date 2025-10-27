Jennifer Lopez drops hint about new music with Nicki Minaj

Following the recent divorce finalization from Ben Affleck earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez indicated a potential new music project.

The 56-year-old Jennifer Lopez dropped a new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, on October 10 in the USA, boosting her career.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez and Linda Perry chose to cash in on the viral trend of Beez in the Trap, as every other A-list celebrity is too busy to follow the trend.

The On the Floor hitmaker sparked a stir; she is possibly coordinating with the rapper after the clip of the two lip-syncing to the song of vocalist Nicki Minaj became a trending topic.

A TikTok user requested a “JLO×NICKI COLAB PLS,” and the “Dance Again” singer surprised everyone by liking the message.

However, the netizens went crazy replying to the remark on the clip, with a user gushing, “SHE LIKED.”

“I hope they do a Spanish version of Booty Sum, like that would be cute.” Along with TikTok, an X user also expressed his desire for a Spanish version.

In response to speculations of a feud with Pink Friday, a fan expressed surprise at Jennifer’s shift from criticizing to expressing interest in collaborating.

The diva and rapper never had a beef following Papi’s performance of Anaconda at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez has previously commented on her former relationships. The statements appear to have outraged her ex-husband, Ojani Noa.

“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable – it’s that they’re not capable…They don’t have it in them!” As per Jennifer Lopez, her previous spouse did not love her back the way she wanted.

Brutally criticizing her statement, Ojani wrote a long post on Instagram, saying, “Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me.”