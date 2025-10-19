Jennifer Lopez ex-husband blasts her online

Jennifer Lopez has previously commented on her former relationships. The statements appear to have outraged her ex-husband, Ojani Noa.

“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable – it’s that they’re not capable…They don’t have it in them!” As per Jennifer Lopez, her previous spouse did not love her back the way she wanted.

Brutally criticizing her statement, Ojani wrote a long post on Instagram, saying, “Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me.”

Continuing, “The problem is you. “You’re the one who couldn’t keep it in your pants,” the personal trainer writes, alleging the pop icon cheated on him, Ojani said.

“You have been ‘loved’ a few times. You have been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between. You’ve had good relationships… Me for example.”, he further added.

“I was good to you. I’m too good of a [man] for you. You decided to lie, to cheat on me and even though I stayed.” Ojani Noa further added.

“You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press… But you went for the fast lane of your career/stardom not caring about me, you wanted to continue cheating and lying.” he disclosed secrets about past relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

“Tell the truth for once… You should be embarrassed, ashamed of yourself,” Ojani Noa strongly slammed Jennifer Lopez.

It should be noted that Jennifer married her first spouse, Ojani, in 1997. However, after a brief marriage, the couple split up in 1998.

