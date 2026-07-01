Jennifer Lopez drops major to-do list post-breakups

Jennifer Lopez discussed her breakups without any fear. She shared the details in her latest interview.

On June 30, in the latest episode of Subway Takes, she stated, “Breakups are not a failure. I honestly feel like it’s a launchpad into your next best self. We should have a party when we break up!” She continued with her statement, “People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations,’ because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody”.

She doubled down on her optimistic viewpoint, adding, “If you’re the one who’s being heartbroken, you’re the winner. Because if you go around your life and you’re breaking hearts, let’s say, you’re a loser,” though Lopez did concede, “I’ve been on both sides. We all do that. But if you’re that person, you’re never learning anything”. She also emphasised how it added positive changes to her life.

She explained further, “I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak, and that’s not just in romantic relationships; that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it”.

“It’s the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f–k happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?” Lopez shared her past thought process amid a breakup. “You change yourself completely.”

“I don’t discriminate. I like skinny guys. I like a chunk around the middle,” Lopez admitted. “I like beards, I like clean shaven, it doesn’t matter. It’s the person inside,” and the dancer’s refusal to be broken by heartbreak has paid off. After all, she was able to pose next to Affleck on a red carpet nine months after settling their divorce while promoting their movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman in October 2025.

Still, Lopez told Howard Stern later that she is aware of how to draw a boundary with her exes. As she put it, “Once I’m done, you’re dead to me.”

The Hustlers star, who has shared notable romances over the years, including her marriage to Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024 after previously ending their first engagement 20 years earlier, explained her ethos when it comes to bouncing back following the end of a relationship.