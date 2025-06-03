Jennifer Lopez embraces freedom after Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez is all set to celebrate ‘being happy and free’ as she embraces life post-divorce from Ben Affleck.

In her recent conversation with a foreign publication, Jennifer Lopez expressed her excitement for the upcoming summer, as she has more than enough reasons to celebrate the busy months ahead.

“I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride,” she said. “I’m super excited about that.”

Lopez continued to tease, “I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there.”

“It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good,” she added. “And I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal.”

For the unversed, JLo is set to kickstart ‘Up All Night: The Live Tour’, her first in over six years, next month in Egypt.

Moreover, it is worth noting here that ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.