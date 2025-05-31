Jennifer Lopez is ‘not looking for no man’ after Ben Affleck divorce

Months after her divorce from husband Ben Affleck, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez declared that she is not interested in finding a new man anytime soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez, who parted ways with actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck last year, shared a brief clip of her latest red carpet conversation, from the recently held American Music Awards, spilling her dating plans.

“Girl, I’m not looking for no man,” JLo told a media reporter. “I’m happy right now, I’m not trying to ruin it, okay?”

Sharing the post on the social site, the ‘Atlas’ actor captioned, “In the words of the great Céline Dion…’I do it for mah-self…'”

It is worth noting here that ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.