Jennifer Lopez made THIS request in Ben Affleck divorce filing

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Hollywood star Ben Affleck after months of speculation about troubles in their marriage.

The two announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

However, it was revealed on August 20 this year that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer filed for divorce, listing April 26 as the date of separation.

In the divorce filing filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 55-year-old singer listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Now, US media outlet PEOPLE reported that Jennifer Lopez made a major request in the filing that “speaks a ton.”

The pop star has requested the court to change her legal last name from “Affleck” to her maiden name, “Lopez.”

Once finalised, the divorce will mark the end of a fourth marriage for the “Dance Again” singer and a second for Ben Affleck.

It is to be noted that Lopez and the “Argo” star were engaged twice, first in 2002 and again in 2021. Their divorce comes nearly two decades after they first parted ways in 2004.

Notably, Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage with actor Jennifer Garner, including, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Earlier, the British media outlet Daily Mail reported that the couple disagreed on going public on private aspects of their relationship.

There was “no way she could control her embattled husband and he couldn’t change her,” the outlet reported, citing insiders.

Disagreements began when Jennifer Lopez insisted on going public on private aspects of their relationship, while the Hollywood star is believed to have been a very private person.