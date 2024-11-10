Jennifer Lopez talks about personal struggles amid Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star-actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up on her personal struggles amid her ongoing divorce from Hollywood actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

Speaking at the screening for her upcoming film ‘Unstoppable,’ the actress talked about navigating “challenging relationships.”

During the event, Jennifer Lopez shed light on how “relatable” it was for women who have also had to navigate difficult issues while being a mother.

“I think a lot of women have gone through that, and she [Judy] and I talked a lot.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood actress-singer plays Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles in ‘Unstoppable.’

Jennifer Lopez is also a mother to twins Max and Emme whom she shares with her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

“When you talk to Judy’s kids, including Anthony, they’re like, ‘My mom’s so positive, she’s so great.’ There was a whole different story there that she was living, that you hide from your children, you protect your children from that,” she said.

Set to hit theatres on December 6, ‘Unstoppable’ is produced by Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck’s production company.

Days earlier, the Hollywood actor reflected on the cast members and the team of the film.

During an interview, Ben Affleck said that all the actors were really passionate about ‘Unstoppable.’

“Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale – all were really passionate about this film,” the Hollywood star said.

Responding to a question about the pop star’s role in the film, he said, “Jennifer is spectacular” and is giving her best in the film.

Jennifer Lopez on August 21 filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.