Jennifer Lopez responds to Ben Affleck’s viral comment

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on a comment made by her estranged husband Hollywood actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck.

The actor, in an interview with a US media outlet, discussed the film “Unstoppable” led by Lopez while he serves as a producer.

Ben Affleck said that all the actors were really passionate about ‘Unstoppable.’

“Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale – all were really passionate about this film,” the Hollywood star said.

However, it was his compliment to Jennifer Lopez that went viral on social media.

Responding to a question about the pop star’s role in the film, he said, “Jennifer is spectacular” and is giving her best in the film.

Now, Lopez responded to Ben Affleck’s compliment by praising the entire cast of the film.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she responded when asked about her estranged husband’s remarks.

Jennifer Lopez on August 21 filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

According to the details, J.Lo filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and listed April 26 of this year, as the date of separation.