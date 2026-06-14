Jennifer Lopez overjoyed as Knicks win NBA title in 53 years

Jennifer Lopez joined the celebrations following the New York Knicks’ historic NBA championship victory, sharing an emotional message with fans after the team ended its 53-year title drought.

Moments after the Knicks secured a dramatic 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the singer and actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer Lopez posted a video of herself enthusiastically cheering as she watched the decisive moments unfold on a large screen at home. Alongside the clip, she congratulated the newly crowned champions and reflected on her long-standing connection to the team.

The star recalled following the Knicks’ previous championship challenge decades ago, remembering how she would rush home from work to watch legendary players Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Charles Oakley lead the franchise’s pursuit of NBA glory.

In a heartfelt message, Jennifer Lopez praised the team for bringing people together and reigniting a sense of optimism among supporters. She credited the players’ determination, unity and commitment for inspiring fans across New York and beyond.

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Expressing her pride in her hometown roots, the multi-talented performer described the championship as a moment many supporters had waited years to witness. She concluded her tribute by reaffirming her loyalty to the franchise and congratulating the team on its remarkable achievement.

Away from basketball, Lopez was recently seen on the big screen in the romantic comedy Office Romance, in which she stars alongside Brett Goldstein.