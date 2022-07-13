Jennifer Lopez recalls moment when she was paralyzed

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez recalled the moment when she had panic attacks and became physically paralyzed.

Jennifer Lopez, recalling the ordeal in the latest instalment of her newsletter On the JLO, wrote lack of sleep and stress from work got the better of her and left her in a tough spot.

“I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me,” the 52-year-old wrote. “I went from feeling totally normal to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move … I was completely frozen.”

The Waiting For Tonight singer said the fear set in when she found herself paralyzed and not being able to see properly. She said she now knows it as a panic attack, something she was unaware of it back then.

The Hollywood actor, who previously said she was thinking of quitting the showbiz industry because of body shaming, admitted to thinking she was losing her mind back then.

She went on to say that she was able to speak by the time she reached the doctor. She added she asked him if she was going crazy to which he replied negatively.

The actor said she was told to have seven to nine hours of sleep each day, avoid consuming caffeine and work out if she wants to go about her normal routine.

