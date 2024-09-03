Jennifer Lopez reportedly bitter about divorce with Ben Affleck

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck is reportedly focused on the positive sides of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, who still has some ‘bitterness.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Quoting sources closer to the “Argo” actor, PEOPLE reported that he remained positive despite his recent split, however, the “Gigli” actor did not share the feeling.

“He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighborhood that he loves,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

According to the report, Ben Affleck was slowly moving into his new home. “He enjoys working, too, and is very focused on the positives.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez reportedly carries “some bitterness” despite her posts being “at peace.”

A source close to the pop star said that she is still a little sour after ending things with the Hollywood star.

“She tried so hard to make things work and it did not matter to Ben,” the source said. “She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids. She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”

It is to be noted that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, on July 17, 2022.

However, in the divorce documents, filed herself, Jennifer Lopez listed April 26, as the date of their separation.

The rekindled romance of the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, which started in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting, lasted for less than three years.

For the unversed, they announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Previously, Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004.