Jennifer Lopez sparks Drake romance rumours after Ben Affleck divorce

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has ignited romance rumours with Canadian singer-rapper Drake after her divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

According to US media outlets, the rapper has been in constant contact with the “On The Floor” singer since her separation from Affleck.

Sources close to Drake suggested he is eager for a second chance and has been sending romantic messages to JLo since news of her divorce broke.

Reports said that the Canadian rapper is eyeing rekindling his romance with the “Jenny From the Block” singer years ago.

It is to be noted here that Jennifer Lopez recently filed for divorce after nearly two years of marriage with Ben Affleck.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez expresses excitement over divorce with Ben Affleck

According to a source, Drake reached out to the singer and told her what a “fool” Affleck was for letting her go.

“They have their own history and a lot of chemistry, so it really did a lot to make her smile. Getting that kind of attention when she was feeling so low was exactly what she needed. Now they’re texting every day and things are getting hot,” as per the source.

The two singers were briefly linked in 2017 when Lopez mentioned in an interview that they were hanging out, however, she denied being in a relationship.

Drake has now reached out once again to Jennifer Lopez as soon as she filed for divorce from the Hollywood actor.

“He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he’s ready and willing to step in,” an insider said.

Meanwhile, the pop star has reiterated that she was ready to find happiness on her own rather than getting into a relationship.

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,’” she said.

When asked if she has now set the bar higher for the next person who might come into her life, the singer-actress responded by saying, “Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?”