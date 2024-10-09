Jennifer Lopez expresses excitement over divorce with Ben Affleck

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has said that she was looking forward to her single life weeks after filing for divorce from Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the “On The Floor” singer was asked about her dating life post-split from Affleck.

“Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own,” said Lopez. “Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f****** do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?”

According to the singer-actress, she has gotten to a point in life where she accepted that she is fine on her own.

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,’” she said.

Jennifer Lopez went on to add that she will have to find happiness within herself without looking it in other people.

” I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good,'” she said.

When asked if she has now set the bar higher for the next person who might come in her life, the Hollywood actress responded by saying, “Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?”

It is worth mentioning here that Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court on August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.