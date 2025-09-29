Jennifer Lopez speaks up on Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez, often called J.Lo, is a famous American singer, actress, dancer, and businesswoman who has recently spoken publicly about the separation from Ben Affleck, a well-known American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter.

The 56-year-old singer and songwriter, speaking to the CBS News Sunday Morning program on Sunday, September 28, has discussed her split with The Accountant actor and claimed that the lesson she had taken was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

In addition, Lopez told host Lee Cowan, “Because it changed me. It helped me grow in the way that I needed to.”

However, Affleck is an executive producer on the Dance Again singer’s upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year, the same month the famous Hollywood couple’s divorce was finalized.

She went on to recall a terrible era in her life when she was filming while dealing with the most catastrophic event of her life.

The Grammy-ominated star, who plays Ingrid Luna in the next film, which will be released on October 10, 2025, said, “It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

It should be noted that Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 and began dating shortly after their engagement. In 2004, they decided to cancel their engagement and start their separate families.

Moreover, the On the Floor hitmaker married singer and songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004, welcomed twins Max and Emme, and then separated in 2014.

On the flip side, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 before splitting up in 2018. The couple has three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

It’s worth noting that Lopez and the Batman versus Superman star reconciled in 2021, and they married in a private Las Vegas wedding in July 2022. Meanwhile, the high-profile pair was married for two years before divorcing in August 2024.