Jennifer Lopez spends quality time with Ben Affleck amid divorce rumours

Amid the marital woes, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez reportedly spent quality time with her husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, ahead of his birthday.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Jennifer Lopez visited the rental home of Ben Affleck in Brentwood, where he had been living separately without her, after moving out of their marital mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to the sources close to the couple, the ‘Atlas’ actor was willing to spend some quality time with Affleck’s kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, from his previous marriage to actor Jennifer Garner, before they start school after the summer break.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” the insider told the portal. “She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

It is pertinent to note here that their marital mansion in Beverly Hills is still on the market for sale.

While ‘The Accountant’ actor bought himself a $20 million mansion in Los Angeles but is yet to fully settle in, Lopez is on a house hunt in the area.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and exchanged vows in July of the same year.

Despite the rumours being rife, the high-profile couple chose to never address the speculations.