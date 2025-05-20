Why is Jennifer Lopez being sued over her own photos?

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for posting pictures of herself at a Hollywood party without getting permission from the photographer or the agency that owns them.

The singer and actress shared the photos on Instagram and X, showing her in a white dress and white faux fur coat outside the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair party in Los Angeles. The event took place the night before this year’s Golden Globes in January.

Photographer Edwin Blanco and the photo agency Backgrid claim they own the rights to the two images and have filed lawsuits against Jennifer Lopez.

They say Lopez used the pictures to promote herself and her fashion partnerships. Both Blanco and Backgrid are asking for up to $150,000 (around £112,000) in damages per photo.

Jennifer Lopez posted the images with the caption “GG Weekend Glamour”, and they were quickly shared by fashion pages and fan accounts.

The lawsuits argue that her use of the photos was commercial, as she highlighted the designers of her clothes and jewellery.

According to the law, even if someone is in a photo, they do not own the copyright. That right belongs to the person or company who took the picture.

The legal complaint also says that Blanco and Backgrid reached out to Jennifer Lopez’s team and agreed on a deal, but she has not yet signed it.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer Lopez has faced legal trouble for posting images taken by paparazzi. She has previously been sued in 2019 and 2020 for similar incidents.

Jennifer Lopez now joins other stars like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Khloe Kardashian, who have also been sued for sharing paparazzi photos of themselves without permission. Her representatives have yet to respond to the latest lawsuit.