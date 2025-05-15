web analytics
34.7 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury during rehearsals

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has sustained a painful injury on her face during the rehearsals, ahead of the upcoming American Music Awards.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez, who is all set for a comeback to host the American Music Awards 2025 at the BleauLive Theatre in Las Vegas on May 26, has suffered a setback ahead of the ceremony, she revealed in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

According to the details, the ‘Atlas’ star sustained a rather painful-looking cut on the bridge of her nose, as shown in her post. “So…this happened,” J. Lo wrote in the caption of the picture to share that the unfortunate incident occurred during the AMA rehearsals. She could be seen icing the injury in the subsequent snap.

Later, Lopez also shared that her cut was timely treated by Dr Diamond, a renowned plastic surgeon. “Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new,” she penned.Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury during rehearsals

Notably, Lopez is set for a triumphant return to AMAs hosting after a long decade. She first took the stage back in 2015.

Also Read: Is Ben Affleck still into Latinas post Jennifer Lopez split?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.