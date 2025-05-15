Jennifer Lopez suffers facial injury during rehearsals

Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez has sustained a painful injury on her face during the rehearsals, ahead of the upcoming American Music Awards.

Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez, who is all set for a comeback to host the American Music Awards 2025 at the BleauLive Theatre in Las Vegas on May 26, has suffered a setback ahead of the ceremony, she revealed in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

According to the details, the ‘Atlas’ star sustained a rather painful-looking cut on the bridge of her nose, as shown in her post. “So…this happened,” J. Lo wrote in the caption of the picture to share that the unfortunate incident occurred during the AMA rehearsals. She could be seen icing the injury in the subsequent snap.

Later, Lopez also shared that her cut was timely treated by Dr Diamond, a renowned plastic surgeon. “Thank you for stitching me up, Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new,” she penned.

Notably, Lopez is set for a triumphant return to AMAs hosting after a long decade. She first took the stage back in 2015.

