Jensen Ackles shares big tease for upcoming spinoff series ‘Vought Rising’

Jensen Ackles, known for his roles in hit series like Supernatural and The Boys, has given fans a major update about his character’s return in the new spinoff series Vought Rising.

Speaking at a recent convention in Michigan, Ackles offered insight into what viewers can expect from the upcoming prequel.

The actor revealed that Vought Rising will explore Soldier Boy’s early years, long before he became the hardened and gruff figure introduced in Season 3 of The Boys.

Jensen Ackles explained that this new show will present his character from a different perspective, showing a more open and emotional side.

.@JensenAckles : we’ll get to peel back the layers a little on Vought Rising and see a more vulnerable Soldier Boy. Me: I can’t wait!!! #SPNNovi #VoughtRising pic.twitter.com/os2BsKuKl1 — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) July 13, 2025



The story of Vought Rising will look at the beginnings of Soldier Boy’s journey, revealing what shaped his personality and the insecurities he dealt with.

Rather than being the tough, unfeeling character fans are used to, this version of Soldier Boy is still trying to find his identity, which will bring a fresh angle to the series.

Jensen Ackles suggested the show will act as a kind of “coming-of-age” story for the hero.

Vought Rising was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 and is set in the 1950s, long before the events of the main series.

It will also include the return of Aya Cash’s character Stormfront and will revolve around a murder mystery connected to the early days of Vought International.

This spinoff is the latest addition to the ever-growing universe of The Boys, which began on Prime Video in 2019.

While the main show is preparing to end with its fifth season, the franchise continues to expand.

Other projects include the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Gen V, and the recently confirmed The Boys: Mexico.

Jensen Ackles first appeared as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of The Boys, where he played a complex and powerful character who was later revealed to be Homelander’s father.

His return in Vought Rising promises to offer fans a deeper understanding of the character’s past and emotional struggles.

With Jensen Ackles confirming that Vought Rising will bring a new tone and character depth, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this next chapter in The Boys universe.

