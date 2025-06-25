Will Jensen Ackles be the next Batman? Actor responds to DCU casting buzz

Fans have been buzzing with excitement over the idea of Jensen Ackles playing Batman in James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe film, The Brave and The Bold.

Now, the Supernatural and The Boys star has finally opened up about the possibility—and he’s definitely interested.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jensen Ackles was asked what kind of live-action Batman he would want to portray if given the chance.

The actor, who has already voiced Batman in DC’s animated Tomorrowverse, didn’t hide his excitement but acknowledged the challenge the role presents.

“Oh, man. I don’t know. It would be hard to carve out something truly unique amongst all of the performances as Batman,” Jensen Ackles said.

He added that if he were to take on the role, he would lean heavily on James Gunn and the creative team to help shape a fresh take on the iconic superhero.

Ackles also talked about the weight of playing such a legendary character: “You talk about not wanting to fumble the football that’s one that I would be nervous as hell to carry.

But also proud. A certain feather in the cap. Anybody who gets to wear the cowl, they got something.”

When the interviewer said they’d be rooting for him to land the role, Jensen Ackles quickly responded, “I’ll cross ’em, too. Just say the word.”

These comments show that Jensen Ackles is still very open to playing Batman in The Brave and The Bold.

The film will explore a more experienced Bruce Wayne, who is also a father to Damian Wayne a storyline never done in live-action before. Given Ackles’ age, acting experience, and deep love for the character, many believe he would be a perfect fit.

At this stage, casting has not yet begun, as James Gunn confirmed the script is still being written.

But with fans and Ackles both crossing their fingers, and with the actor clearly passionate about the role, Jensen Ackles may well be in the running when casting officially starts.

For now, the big question remains: Will Jensen Ackles be the next Batman? Only time will tell, but the possibility has fans more excited than ever.