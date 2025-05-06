Supernatural reunion officially happening in The Boys season 5

Fans of Supernatural can finally rejoice, as The Boys season 5 will feature a long-awaited on-screen reunion between stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

Eric Kripke, the creator of both series, has officially confirmed the news in a new interview, offering fans a first glimpse of the trio appearing together in Amazon Prime Video’s satirical superhero drama.

Kripke, who helmed Supernatural for years before launching The Boys, revealed that Ackles, Padalecki, and Misha Collins will not only appear in the same scenes but will also share the same storyline in The Boys season 5.

The final season, set to wrap up the show’s arc, promises to be a powerful and emotional conclusion for fans of both franchises.

“Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline,” Kripke said. “We already shot it. It’s a blast. Having the five of us back together on set was like a high school reunion.”

Ackles, already a familiar face in The Boys as the explosive Soldier Boy, is expected to have major scenes with the other Supernatural alumni, whose roles remain under wraps. With Soldier Boy’s unstable return teased at the end of Season 4, fans are bracing for fireworks.

This Supernatural reunion, a highlight of The Boys Season 5, goes beyond acting. Long-time Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia also returns behind the camera, making it a full-circle moment for the beloved cast and crew. The reunion has been described as deeply meaningful for everyone involved.

Filming for The Boys Season 5 began in late 2024, with its premiere expected in 2026. Kripke continues to craft the final episodes, promising an “apocalyptic” ending where “lots of death” could be on the cards.

Though the main series concludes, its universe is far from over, with spinoffs like Gen V, The Boys: Mexico, and Vought Rising already in development.

While the exact storyline remains secret, the Supernatural trio’s reunion in The Boys Season 5 is shaping up to be a television event to remember.