More than a decade after his sudden rise to fame captivated basketball fans around the world, Jeremy Lin is setting the record straight about persistent rumors linking him to Kim Kardashian.

During a recent appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out, the former New York Knicks star reflected on the speculation that swirled around him at the height of his breakout NBA run in 2012.

The rumors suggested that Kardashian was interested in dating Lin, a claim that generated widespread media attention during one of the most memorable stretches of his basketball career.

During the show, Lin recalled being surprised by the coverage and admitted he never understood where the speculation originated.

Back in 2012, Lin publicly dismissed the rumors, even joking that he did not consider himself Kardashian’s “type.”

More recently, he offered additional context about what he had heard behind the scenes.

According to Lin, he was later told that a request involving Kardashian had been sent to the Knicks while she was filming one of her reality television projects.

“This is what was told to me afterwards,” Lin explained on the podcast. “The request came into the Knicks and they immediately declined it without even asking because they were like, we’re not allowing our young, second-year player to go down this route right now.”

Lin’s sudden rise in New York made him one of the biggest sports stories of 2012.

Today, Lin’s personal life looks very different. In 2023, he revealed that he had quietly married his longtime partner, whose identity remains private. The couple later welcomed a son together.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has continued to make headlines for her personal life and business ventures. The reality TV star is currently dating F1 player Lewis Hamilton.