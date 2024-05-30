Jeremy Renner joins Knives Out 3 in first movie role post accident

Avengers’ actor Jeremy Renner joined the cast of Netflix’s Knives Out 3 in first movie role post his snowplow accident.

While the actor filmed Mayor of Kingstown a year after the accident, Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man will be his first movie project, Variety reported.

Daniel Craig is reprising his role of detective Benoit Blanc from the first two movies while new cast members include Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out 3 is set for release in 2025.

Last week, Johnson announced that the movie is set to begin production soon.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the plot and details of Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man have been kept in secret by Netflix, however, Daniel Craig has teased that the movie will see Blanc trying to solve “most dangerous case yet.”

The first Knives Out movie released in 2019 was a massive hit grossing $312 million against a $40 million budget.

Netflix then bought the rights to the murder mystery series for more than $450 million and debuted the sequel, Glass Onion in 2022.

Jeremy Renner, widely known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies, was run over by a snowcat at his home in Reno, Nevada in January 2023.

The traumatic accident took place when the Avengers star was moving snow from a private driveway for his family members to depart after celebrating the holiday season together.

His publicist said in a statement that Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’ in the snow plough accident, and underwent two surgeries to treat the injuries.