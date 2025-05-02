Jeremy Renner reveals why he turned down ‘Hawkeye’ season 2

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner has revealed a surprising reason behind his decision to turn down ‘Hawkeye’ season 2.

Renner first appeared as Clint Barton in an uncredited cameo appearance in 2011’s ‘Thor’ and later played the character in Avengers movies.

The character became the centre stage in the ‘Hawkeye’ series, which debuted in 2021.

The show revolved around Clint Barton’s family life and mentorship to young archer Kate Bishop played by Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld.

Despite the success of the first season of Disney+ series, it did not return for a second season and Jeremy Renner has revealed the reason behind it.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, the Hollywood actor said that he turned down the offer for ‘Hawkeye’ season 2 because he was offered half of his salary from the first season.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,’” he said.

Jeremy Renner was of the view that the makers might have proposed a lower salary due to his 2023 snowmobile accident.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season,’” he added.

The Hollywood actor, however, revealed that the salary cut was not proposed by Marvel or Disney.

“This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it,” Jeremy Renner said.