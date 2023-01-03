Jeremy Renner undergoes two surgeries after snow plough accident

American actor Jeremy Renner, who met with a weather-related accident on Sunday, has undergone two surgeries to treat ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’.

The ‘Avengers’ star is in an intensive care unit of a hospital in Nevada, following the surgeries on Monday, his family gave a health update.

As per the statement from his publicist, Renner, 51, suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’ in the snow plough accident, and underwent two surgeries to treat the traumatic injuries.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” read the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jeremy Renner, who owns a home in Washoe County of Nevada, USA, for several years, the area which received heavy snowfall on New Year’s eve, was injured in a snow accident a day earlier.

“We can confirm Jeremy [Renner] is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today,” one of his rep stated earlier.

