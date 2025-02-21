Jerry Butler, the legendary lead singer of R&B group “The Impressions” passes away

Jerry Butler, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and original lead singer of the legendary R&B group The Impressions, has passed away at the age of 85.

His niece confirmed his death to the Chicago Sun-Times, revealing that he died on Thursday at his home in Chicago.

The cause of death was not shared. Butler’s niece, Yolanda Goff, remembered her uncle as someone who was crucial to both the music world and the community, adding, “He will be missed, and we hope the city of Chicago honors his legacy.”

Born in Mississippi and raised in Chicago, Jerry Butler’s musical journey began in the church choir, where he met Curtis Mayfield.

Together, they formed the first version of The Impressions. As lead singer, Butler helped The Impressions achieve their first hit in 1958 with “For Your Precious Love.”

The song became a classic and was later included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

The song’s soulful sound was influenced by the group’s church roots, and its lyrics were based on a poem Butler had written in high school.

Although Jerry Butler only stayed with The Impressions for a few years, he left his mark, and in 1991, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group.

After his time with The Impressions, Jerry Butler launched a successful solo career, earning the nickname “The Iceman” for his cool stage presence.

Throughout the 1960s, he scored numerous R&B hits such as “He Will Break Your Heart,” “Make It Easy on Yourself,” and “Only the Strong Survive.”

In 1986, he was elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners, where he served two terms before becoming a Cook County Board Commissioner in 1994.

He held that position until his retirement in 2018, all while continuing to perform live and releasing music, including a solo album in 1992 following The Impressions’ Rock Hall induction.